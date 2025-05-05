30 Influencers Rescued After Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Off Miami Beach

A group of around 30 bikini-clad influencers decided to take a luxurious Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht - meant for five people - for a ride in Miami Beach. Their trip took an unexpected turn as the $4 million (approx. Rs 34 crore) yacht started sinking due to the overload.

The influencers, hoping for a perfect photo and champagne-filled day at sea, had to grab life jackets soon after the boat began leaning into the water from one side. As soon as the incident was reported, the Coast Guard and a private boat came to the rescue and helped everyone get off the sinking yacht.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm near Star Island in Florida, The New York Post reported. As the boat tilted and was almost vertical, the passengers and crew members rushed to the deck. The Coast Guard said 32 people were rescued from the sinking boat and no one was reported injured.

Rachel Miller, the witness of the incident, told 7 News, "We saw, like, a bunch of cop boats, like police boats, and there was another yacht that was flipped over, completely vertical in the water."

Former Miss America contestant Regan Hartley was seen clutching onto the expensive tequila bottle worth approximately Rs 30,000 on the rescue boat.

In another video, a woman was seen holding her MacBook tightly during the rescue operation when someone laughed and joked, "Women and children first, women and children."

Even though the situation was scary, the influencers were in party mode. The videos of the incident have gone viral, with the group laughing and dancing on rescue boats as they watched their luxurious yacht sink into the water.

The owner of the yacht has not been identified yet.