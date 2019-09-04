3-Year-Old Orders Milk From Bar. Her Confidence Leaves People Impressed

Three-year-old Myla at the bar where she was served milk.

A lot of young children, on getting hungry, would throw a tantrum or cry. Not Myla Anderson. The three-year-old was on a holiday with her family in Dubrovnik, Croatia, when she began to feel hungry. However, Metro reports that her parents, Ben and Sophie, had forgotten to pack her milk before setting out for the day.

Not to be deterred, the spunky girl decided to take matters into her own hand - she got out of the pool where she was hanging out and walked up to the poolside bar, ordering herself a tall glass of milk.

In a video of the incident shared by her father Ben Anderson, Myla is seen sitting at the bar, looking disappointed at the poor choice her parents made.

"My daughter is actually something else," wrote Ben Anderson on Twitter. "We told her there was no milk in the baby bag so she got out the pool and took herself to the bar to go and ask for some and the bar staff actually served her a glass."

My daughter is actually something else. We told her there was no milk in the baby bag so she got out the pool and took herself to the bar to go and ask for some and the bar staff actually served her a glass 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AxhKZK1Soj — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) August 26, 2019

Her father also added that Myla, on first reaching the bar, asked for a bottle of milk. On being told that the bar did not serve milk bottles, she settled for a glass instead.

According to one of the ladies in the video she went over and first asked for a bottle of milk but the lady said they only had glasses and Myla said “a glass is fine” 😂😂 — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) August 26, 2019

The video, which shows Myla perched on a bar stool, has gone viral with over 1.3 million views. It has been flooded with comments from people admiring the three-year-old's confidence and many sympathetic messages.

She looks like you have both betrayed her, and I fully get it and support her — Tolly (@tolly_t) August 26, 2019

In her head she like 'this man had one job *sigh* I've had to get out the pool for this smh' loool — Leo Season 🦁♌ (@Nonchalant_O) August 27, 2019

A real boss - we stan 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 poor girl looks like she's got the world on her shoulders lol — Tolu (@ToluTWilliams) August 26, 2019

Make it a double...I've had a day. pic.twitter.com/oyGPU9iZzC — His Dudeness (@ZJudkins) August 28, 2019

"We had ONE job and now she's been left to fend for herself," Mr Anderson joked in the comments section, adding his voice to hundreds of amused comments on the microblogging website.

She looks like she's had a hard day at the office sat at that bar 😩😂 — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) August 26, 2019

This is the greatest thing I've seen — Rachel-Rose (@RachelRoseOB) August 26, 2019

Baby sis look like she about tired of y'all 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iscjgi5W5h — Kim 🥒 (@KeepinUpWithKim) August 28, 2019

According to Mr Anderson, the bar ended up giving the milk to Myla for free.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section.

