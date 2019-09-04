3-Year-Old Orders Milk From Bar. Her Confidence Leaves People Impressed

"We had ONE job and now she's been left to fend for herself," her father joked

Offbeat | Posted by | Updated: September 04, 2019 16:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3-Year-Old Orders Milk From Bar. Her Confidence Leaves People Impressed

Three-year-old Myla at the bar where she was served milk.


A lot of young children, on getting hungry, would throw a tantrum or cry. Not Myla Anderson. The three-year-old was on a holiday with her family in Dubrovnik, Croatia, when she began to feel hungry. However, Metro reports that her parents, Ben and Sophie, had forgotten to pack her milk before setting out for the day.

Not to be deterred, the spunky girl decided to take matters into her own hand - she got out of the pool where she was hanging out and walked up to the poolside bar, ordering herself a tall glass of milk.

In a video of the incident shared by her father Ben Anderson, Myla is seen sitting at the bar, looking disappointed at the poor choice her parents made.

"My daughter is actually something else," wrote Ben Anderson on Twitter. "We told her there was no milk in the baby bag so she got out the pool and took herself to the bar to go and ask for some and the bar staff actually served her a glass."

Her father also added that Myla, on first reaching the bar, asked for a bottle of milk. On being told that the bar did not serve milk bottles, she settled for a glass instead.

The video, which shows Myla perched on a bar stool, has gone viral with over 1.3 million views. It has been flooded with comments from people admiring the three-year-old's confidence and many sympathetic messages.

"We had ONE job and now she's been left to fend for herself," Mr Anderson joked in the comments section, adding his voice to hundreds of amused comments on the microblogging website.

According to Mr Anderson, the bar ended up giving the milk to Myla for free.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ben andersoncroatiafunny video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SrinagarONGCApache HelicopterImran KhanSensexPNR StatusSahoo MovieHelmet BrandsIdeaRealme 5 ProNote 8 ProJio Fiber

................................ Advertisement ................................