3 WWE Wrestlers Vs A Lion Cub: Can You Guess Who Won This Tug Of War?

This tug of war had two very unusual opponents on each side of the rope: on one end, three professional World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestlers and on the other, a nearly three-year-old lion cub. A short clip of the tug of war, which took place in Texas' San Antonio Zoo last month, is now viral thanks to a tweet by Twitter user Nick Squires posted on June 14. And the winner of this contest may surprise you.The video, posted on Facebook by San Antonio Zoo , shows dozens of visitors cheering as three WWE NXT stars take on the young lioness, behind a cage. "She's not moving," one of the burly men says before giving up."Wow! Impressive!" wrote one person. "How strong is that little cub," wondered another."Can we get John Cena to come and do this please... and The Rock and the Undertaker," joked a third. According to mySA.com , the activity was set up by zookeepers to provide stimulation for its big cats. "We try to simulate what they would do out in the natural environment. It is tough, they have to forage for food, compete for food, go through long periods of time without food," San Antonio Zoo Director of Public Relations Chuck Cureau told mySA.com. "Fortunately in a zoo, they're going to get that food every single day, but we try to vary it up so they don't get bored.""You've got these three huge men and they're barely budging, they're barely able to pull on this," Mr Cureau told mySA.com. "It just demonstrates the power these wild animals have. They may be trained but they're certainly not tamed, and people underestimate the power of these animals."