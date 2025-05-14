"3 People's Workload For 1 Paycheck": Reddit User's Post On New Job Expectations Sparks Discussion

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Reddit post highlights unrealistic job expectations and low salaries offered. Users discuss job creep and increased workloads due to layoffs. Discussions reflect concerns over worker treatment in the economy.

In recent months, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles and workplace concerns. Several subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories and also connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, an employee has sparked a discussion online after calling out modern job expectations. In the post, titled 'Is it just me or is the new "normal" job really just 3 people's workloads for 1 paycheck?', the Redditor stated that they came across a job opening where the person was expected to have a degree, 5 plus years of experience, graphic design skills, social media management, video editing and several other skills. The salary offered was $50,000, which is approximately Rs 42.7 lakh.

"Lately, I've noticed job descriptions are asking for everything: a degree, 5+ years of experience, graphic design skills, social media management, Excel wizardry, customer service, video editing, data analysis-basically, 3 full roles in one. And the offer? $50k, no benefits, and 'fast-paced environment'", the original poster wrote.

"When did "do more with less" become the job market standard? Is it the economy? Layoffs? Are we just being gaslit into thinking burnout is normal? Curious-have you noticed job creep in your industry too? Is it just capitalism evolving... or something way worse?" the user asked.

The post quickly caught the internet's attention and triggered a conversation around modern job expectations.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Literally every time something majorly bad happens in the economy, the companies compensate by squeezing the worker, and then when things calm down, they find ways to justify squeezing perpetuity. Until they feel "normal" about it, and then something else bad happens in the economy, and they squeeze even harder. And so on and so forth."

"This so accurate. I started with my main responsibilities. But since people quit left and right in my department, I ended up taking some of their responsibilities. I asked for compensation, and my boss be like "we are small companies, and everyone must learn each other roles". And that's why I'm leaving soon," shared another.

"There is something that 2008 triggered. A massive wealth transfer away from the working class to the rich. You just have to see where the money has gone since, and it's absolutely insane. It can't be any more obvious,s and yet people act like the economy is just like a natural disaster and not heavily manipulated with a very specific purpose," explained a third user.

"What I've seen over and over is people being fired or rage quitting, then their job being disseminated onto a few other people. This cycle continues until the remaining employees are literally doing what used to be 3 peoples' jobs," said another.