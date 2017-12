2017 In 5 Words? Twitter Takes Up The Challenge, Delivers Gems

Yogi GST Padmavati Bitcoin Virushka. #2017in5words - SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 25, 2017

With just a few days left until 2017 ends, people of Twitter have definitely gone into the nostalgic mode. While some are looking back at the year that was with fondness and others with horror, a few have taken it upon themselves to sum up 2017 hilariously. Using the hashtag '2017 in 5 words', people of Twitter have summarized 2017 nicely in just five words. Check out these hilarious tweets to find out what five words best defined the year 2017:Aptly summing up the yearWhen Aadhar became the stuff of Internet legendThe year when Shashi Tharoor's vocabulary wowed everyoneAnd this meme took over the Indian netspaceThe wedding of the decade?Fair enoughAnd Game of Thrones fans were left waiting for the last seasonHow was 2017 for you? Let us know using the comments section below.