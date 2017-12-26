2017 In 5 Words? Twitter Takes Up The Challenge, Delivers Gems

Everything from Bitcoin to 'Virushka'

Offbeat | | Updated: December 26, 2017 12:16 IST
52 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2017 In 5 Words? Twitter Takes Up The Challenge, Delivers Gems

How was 2017 for you?

With just a few days left until 2017 ends, people of Twitter have definitely gone into the nostalgic mode. While some are looking back at the year that was with fondness and others with horror, a few have taken it upon themselves to sum up 2017 hilariously. Using the hashtag '2017 in 5 words', people of Twitter have summarized 2017 nicely in just five words. Check out these hilarious tweets to find out what five words best defined the year 2017:

Aptly summing up the year
 
When Aadhar became the stuff of Internet legend
 
The year when Shashi Tharoor's vocabulary wowed everyone
 
And this meme took over the Indian netspace
 
The wedding of the decade?
 
Fair enough
 
And Game of Thrones fans were left waiting for the last season
 
How was 2017 for you? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


Trending

20172017 flashback2017 in 5 words

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................