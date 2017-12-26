2017 In 5 Words? Twitter Takes Up The Challenge, Delivers Gems

Aptly summing up the year
Yogi GST Padmavati Bitcoin Virushka. #2017in5words- SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 25, 2017
When Aadhar became the stuff of Internet legend
Please link your Aadhaar Card.#2017in5words- N. (@Dabangg_Ladki) December 25, 2017
Link you life with AdharCard #2017in5words- Ashish (@BeingPunjabi_) December 25, 2017
The year when Shashi Tharoor's vocabulary wowed everyone
Exasperateing Farrago of distortions misinterpretation!!- Sampath_46 (@46Sampath) December 25, 2017
#2017in5words
And this meme took over the Indian netspace
Arre Bhai Bhai Bhai Bhai.#2017In5Words- Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) December 25, 2017
The wedding of the decade?
Virat aur Anushka ki shaadi #2017In5Words#VirushkaWedding- Durgadas. (@iDURGADA5) December 25, 2017
Fair enough
Every day felt like Monday #2017In5Words- Stevo (@Steve2you) December 19, 2017
And Game of Thrones fans were left waiting for the last season
White walker crossed the wall. #2017in5words#GOT- Abhinav Agrawal (@AbhinavAgr) December 25, 2017
How was 2017 for you? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news