''20-Bedroom Palace, Yacht'': Dubai Woman's Demands From Millionaire Husband When She Has A Baby

She also wants a $100,000 gender reveal, and a $150,000 mummy makeover

A millionaire woman from Dubai, who often flaunts her extravagant lifestyle online, has shared a new video on Instagram, listing the things she expects from her husband when she gives birth to their child. Among the things her mega-wealthy millionaire partner will have to provide whenever she has a child are a $100,000 gender reveal on Burj Al Arab, a $150,000 mummy makeover with top surgeons from the US, a brand new Dior collection for a girl, a new super yacht for a boy, 20 bedroom palace to fit her and the baby and all the stuff.

''I think these are pretty reasonable, what do you think?'' the caption of the video shared by Soudi Al Nadak reads. The text insert in the video reads, ''Things I expect from my millionaire husband when I have a baby.''

Watch the video here:

Reacting to her post, one user wrote, ''This is gross when you think what's happening in the world right now.''

Another commented, ''Sharing such content is making local image and stereotypes so wrong. This is shallow and materialistic. I also reflect a lack of empathy and respect.''

The influencer often shares snippets of her lavish lifestyle which includes extravagant shopping sprees, luxurious cars, and first-class travel experiences to various destinations worldwide. However, she also claimed that being married to a millionaire is ''hard''' and is pretty much ''like a full-time job.''

In a video, she said that not only does she have to look ten out of ten for her man, but she has to deal with cultural expectations from her husband and his family. She also shared other videos discussing the ''exhausting requirements'' of being a millionaire's wife, which include wearing ''painful diamond-encrusted shoes, and being expected to spend as much money as possible''.

Though she has been heavily trolled for flaunting wealth and called a ''gold digger'', she doesn't seem to be affected by it and remains unapologetic about her luxurious lifestyle.

Notably, she moved to Dubai with her family when she was six years old, and met her husband Jamal Al Nadak, while they were both studying at university eight years ago. She has been married to Jamal for the last three years.

The couple's marriage includes rules like having no friends of the opposite sex, knowing each other's passwords, and always having their location available to each other.