'2 October Yaad Hai Na': Users Flood 'X' With 'Drishyam' Memes

Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 across India. People remember Mahatma Gandhi's contributions towards the Indian Independence movement. However, Bollywood buffs also remember this date for the film- 'Drishyam'. In the movie, actor Ajay Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar creates an alibi using this date to get out of a murder.

In the 2015 movie Drishyam, a dialogue involving this date was repeated so often that it is etched in the memories of movie buffs.

October 2 was a crucial part of the plot of Drishyam and even after 8 years, fans still can't get over it. X users are going bonkers over this dialogue yet again.

A user wrote, "When Vijay Salgaonkar reminds you it's not just any day, it's 2nd Oct!"

When Vijay Salgaonkar reminds you it's not just any day, it's 2nd Oct! 😄#Drishyampic.twitter.com/4leye8XWoj — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) October 2, 2023

"Yaad hai na 2nd October ko kya hua tha," another user wrote.

"Tomorrow is 2nd October. One of the important days for India. On this day Vijay Salgaonkar and his family went to Swami Chinmayanand Ji's Panaji ashram to attend Satsang and returned on the next day," the third user commented.

On this day Vijay Salgaonkar and his family went to Swami Chinmayanand Ji's Panaji ashram to attend satsang and returned on the next day.#October1st#Drishyampic.twitter.com/45g4Qegv6F — TeeKay (@iTannu) October 1, 2023

"I'm going to eat Paav Bhaji today, that's the least I can do to celebrate a great movie like #Drishyam," the fourth user commented.

I'm going to eat Paav Bhaji today, that's the least I can do to celebrate a great movie like #Drishyam@ajaydevgnpic.twitter.com/thlItgAVro — VK! (@varoun3883) October 2, 2023

"Guys, today is 2nd October. Remember? Vijay Salgoankar and his family went to Panaji on 2 October and returned on 3 October," the fifth user wrote.

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam also features actress Tabu in the role of IG Meera Deshmukh, along with Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and others.