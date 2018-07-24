16-Year-Old With HIV Asks Strangers For Hugs. Watch What Happens Next

Azima, 16, was looking to change people's perceptions about those living with HIV and AIDS in Uzbekistan

In an attempt to spread a message about people living with HIV, a 16-year-old stood on the streets of Uzbekistan and made a simple request to strangers - "I am HIV positive. Hug me!" What happened next may bring a lump in your throat. A video posted by UNICEF on Twitter shows how people reacted to the girl and her little note. The video has managed to tug on the heartstrings of many on the micro-blogging site.

Azima, 16, was looking to change people's perceptions about those living with HIV and AIDS in Uzbekistan. "I have been living with HIV for 10 years now. All is fine, I am enjoying life," she says in the video.

"My purpose is to spread the message that people living with HIV are not a danger," she says further.

She is then seen waiting next to a placard with the request for hugs. One by one, people are seen walking up to her and embracing her. As people from all ages hug her, the text on the video reads: "There are only three main ways of contracting HIV - through blood, unprotected sex and from mother to child. HIV is not transmitted when you hug and kiss, say hello, shake hands, share lunch."

"I didn't expect so much support. Each time someone hugged me, it felt like a family member," Azima says in the video.

Watch the video below:

A 16-year-old girl living with HIV asked for a hug. This is how people responded.#AIDS2018pic.twitter.com/V7RrABqTR7 - UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 23, 2018

Since being posted last evening, the video has collected over 4,000 'likes' and more than 2,000 retweets.

An angel.Infinite love and virtual hugs from me and my kiddos to her. May God bless and protect her always. - 2016 (@ErNikGaJa2015) July 23, 2018

Sending virtual hugs. Much love for her - Lona (@_Leograce) July 23, 2018

Million hugs to her - Side Nditshi yakhe (@Nana30062) July 23, 2018

Made my day by seeing this video so much love n hug to this girl from my family - Shama Khan (@shama0719) July 23, 2018

Stay strong millions hug for youu pic.twitter.com/xGOgCHv6EG - alif ahmad (@alifahmd10) July 23, 2018

