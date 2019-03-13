15 'Nobody' Memes That Will Make Everybody Laugh Out Loud

If you like to keep in touch with trending topics, you may have already seen the 'nobody' meme that has been floating around recently. The meme format, which takes a subtle dig at people who are always ready with an opinion that nobody asked for, has won itself quite a few fans. Given that it lends itself beautifully to poking fun at people, places, animals and things, this comes as no real surprise. We collected some of the best 'nobody' tweets that are sure to make everybody laugh out loud.
Take a look:
*watching bollywood movie*— Pratik (@PatelESPN) February 16, 2019
nobody:
entire outdoor market full of strangers:
pic.twitter.com/3dtjlKaxTT
Nobody:— Simran Kaur Dhunna (@simran_dhunna) March 6, 2019
Like literally no human being:
Salman Khan: Watch my biggest blockbuster online anytime anywhere on eros now dot com
Nobody:— Nicholas (@NickPak) March 7, 2019
Fashion Blogger: “for all of you who are asking about my __________, swipe up!”
Nobody:— ace (@acekunt) February 7, 2019
Indians: any discount on this one??????
Nobody:— Jay 🦔 (@JayyKess) March 4, 2019
College students:
🌵 / || \
/ || \ lol hit me
🌵 / 🚘 || \
/ || \
🌵 / 🤸🏼♂️ || \
Nobody:— turtleneckpreet (@gidarjatt) March 9, 2019
Punjabi girls: I need my mans to get on one knee with a huge diamond di jhanjar. it's a jaroori item
Nobody:— Connor (@c_savigar) March 8, 2019
13 year old me on MSN: 𝒞𝒶𝓃 𝓌𝑒 𝓅𝓇𝑒𝓉𝑒𝓃𝒹 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒶𝒾𝓇𝓅𝓁𝒶𝓃𝑒𝓈 𝒾𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓃𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉 𝓈𝓀𝓎 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝓈𝒽𝑜𝑜𝓉𝒾𝓃' 𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓇𝓈
Nobody:— Brad Holmes (@BubbaBrad) March 7, 2019
Literally Nobody in the Entire universe:
Absolutely nobody in the history of everything:
J.K Rowling: https://t.co/0ZVDBRey5b
nobody: donald trump: pic.twitter.com/TQVUwz6mIY— el diablo (@gambinopapi) March 12, 2019
Nobody:— Ꮇ𝘢ՀՀy (@crustyegirl) March 6, 2019
13 yr old me: pic.twitter.com/3P1nIPlRIh
Nobody:— Aunty Lepa (@lammyy_a) March 11, 2019
Absolutely nobody on this earth:
Rich people: https://t.co/6nOkB0WVdr
nobody:— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 23, 2019
me: I'm just really stressed-
nobody:— baf (@bafren_) March 12, 2019
me waking up my mom at 4am:
I tHrEw Up pic.twitter.com/BD1kmAHk4n
Nobody:— Maryam (@marryxusami) March 7, 2019
I mean nobody at all:
Absolutely nobody in the world:
Me: I HATE PEOPLE
Even Mumbai Police joined the game with a clever tweet
Nobody:— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 26, 2019
Creepy strangers in your inbox: Hiiiiiiii Shweta..........................will you make friendship with me???
So great is this meme's popularity that it was even curated into a Twitter Moment.
This, of course, is not the first time a meme format has blown up on Twitter. Recently, the summoning circle meme had people revealing their deepest, darkest - and funniest - wishes.
Which tweet made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.trending news