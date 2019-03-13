15 'Nobody' Memes That Will Make Everybody Laugh Out Loud

Mumbai Police also used the 'nobody' meme format.

If you like to keep in touch with trending topics, you may have already seen the 'nobody' meme that has been floating around recently. The meme format, which takes a subtle dig at people who are always ready with an opinion that nobody asked for, has won itself quite a few fans. Given that it lends itself beautifully to poking fun at people, places, animals and things, this comes as no real surprise. We collected some of the best 'nobody' tweets that are sure to make everybody laugh out loud.

Take a look:

*watching bollywood movie*



nobody:

entire outdoor market full of strangers:



pic.twitter.com/3dtjlKaxTT — Pratik (@PatelESPN) February 16, 2019

Nobody:



Like literally no human being:



Salman Khan: Watch my biggest blockbuster online anytime anywhere on eros now dot com — Simran Kaur Dhunna (@simran_dhunna) March 6, 2019

Nobody:



Fashion Blogger: “for all of you who are asking about my __________, swipe up!” — Nicholas (@NickPak) March 7, 2019

Nobody:

Indians: any discount on this one?????? — ace (@acekunt) February 7, 2019

Nobody:



College students:



🌵 / || \

/ || \ lol hit me

🌵 / 🚘 || \

/ || \

🌵 / 🤸🏼‍♂️ || \ — Jay 🦔 (@JayyKess) March 4, 2019

Nobody:



Punjabi girls: I need my mans to get on one knee with a huge diamond di jhanjar. it's a jaroori item — turtleneckpreet (@gidarjatt) March 9, 2019

Nobody:



13 year old me on MSN: 𝒞𝒶𝓃 𝓌𝑒 𝓅𝓇𝑒𝓉𝑒𝓃𝒹 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒶𝒾𝓇𝓅𝓁𝒶𝓃𝑒𝓈 𝒾𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓃𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉 𝓈𝓀𝓎 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝓈𝒽𝑜𝑜𝓉𝒾𝓃' 𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓇𝓈 — Connor (@c_savigar) March 8, 2019

Nobody:



Literally Nobody in the Entire universe:



Absolutely nobody in the history of everything:



J.K Rowling: https://t.co/0ZVDBRey5b — Brad Holmes (@BubbaBrad) March 7, 2019

Nobody:



Absolutely nobody on this earth:



Rich people: https://t.co/6nOkB0WVdr — Aunty Lepa (@lammyy_a) March 11, 2019

nobody:



me: I'm just really stressed- — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 23, 2019

nobody:



me waking up my mom at 4am:

I tHrEw Up pic.twitter.com/BD1kmAHk4n — baf (@bafren_) March 12, 2019

Nobody:



I mean nobody at all:



Absolutely nobody in the world:



Me: I HATE PEOPLE — Maryam (@marryxusami) March 7, 2019

Even Mumbai Police joined the game with a clever tweet

Nobody:



Creepy strangers in your inbox: Hiiiiiiii Shweta..........................will you make friendship with me??? — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 26, 2019

So great is this meme's popularity that it was even curated into a Twitter Moment.

This, of course, is not the first time a meme format has blown up on Twitter. Recently, the summoning circle meme had people revealing their deepest, darkest - and funniest - wishes.

Which tweet made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.