15 Bengaluru Cops Come Together To Rescue Dog With Head Stuck In 'Matka'

Describing the process, Mr Goyal writes that first a cut was made into the jar to allow the dog to breathe. Then, he was rescued as the jar was taken off his head.
Just heard a lot of commotion in KSRP Reserve Line. Around 15 policemen were trying to rescue a stray dog who had managed to get his head stuck in a matka. First a cut was made to breathe. Then rescued. Could not click the final pic as the poor scared soul ran away asap pic.twitter.com/HHdooQu9yY- Abhishek Goyal (@goyal_abhei) November 25, 2017
Though the scared dog ran away as soon as his head was free, Bengaluru Police's heartwarming good deed of the day has won them lots of praise on social media.
Hats off- Vinay kuchhangi (@VKuchhangi) November 26, 2017
Awesome humans in uniform..!- Awe Kum (@AweKum) November 25, 2017
Thanks you very much sir- Rahul Sharma (@RahulSh21023570) November 25, 2017
Click for more trending news