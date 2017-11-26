15 Bengaluru Cops Come Together To Rescue Dog With Head Stuck In 'Matka'

So heartwarming

November 26, 2017
The stray dog in Bengaluru was rescued by cops.

A poor little dog got himself into a bit of a sticky situation in Begaluru recently. The stray dog somehow managed to get his head stuck in a plastic 'matka' or jar day before yesterday. Fortunately for him, help was at hand. According to a tweet posted by IPS officer Abhishek Goyal, 15 policemen came together to rescue the helpless pup.

Describing the process, Mr Goyal writes that first a cut was made into the jar to allow the dog to breathe. Then, he was rescued as the jar was taken off his head.
 
Though the scared dog ran away as soon as his head was free, Bengaluru Police's heartwarming good deed of the day has won them lots of praise on social media.
 

 

