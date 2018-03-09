14-Year-Old Pretends To Be A Cop, Pulls Drivers Over. He Was Arrested He even wore a uniform and carried fake guns

Share EMAIL PRINT The 14-year-old drove a car that belonged to his great grandmother.



He also visited two homes, claiming he was responding to calls about domestic disturbance. After he was told there had been no such calls made, he tried to force open the locked door after the homeowner had closed it on him.



According to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the homeowner notified the police about a suspicious encounter with the suspect.



On March 6, the 14-year-old Hispanic male was apprehended while driving a car that matched the description provided by the homeowner. The car belonged to his great grandmother.



"During a search of the juvenile's home, Detectives found the uniform worn during the incident, as well as a large amount of counterfeit money, simulation firearms, ballistic vests and other law enforcement related items," says the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.



The Sheriff's Department also shared CCTV footage of the teenager impersonating a police officer. You can watch it below:







The suspect, who is on probation, was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.









Click for more





A teenager in California, USA, has been arrested for pretending to be a police officer and pulling people over. The 14-year-old drove a white Ford Explorer with red and blue emergency lights and wore a uniform with a firearm in the belt holster to pose as a deputy sheriff. According to the BBC , he pulled over a car and gave the woman inside a warning after obtaining her information.He also visited two homes, claiming he was responding to calls about domestic disturbance. After he was told there had been no such calls made, he tried to force open the locked door after the homeowner had closed it on him.According to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the homeowner notified the police about a suspicious encounter with the suspect.On March 6, the 14-year-old Hispanic male was apprehended while driving a car that matched the description provided by the homeowner. The car belonged to his great grandmother."During a search of the juvenile's home, Detectives found the uniform worn during the incident, as well as a large amount of counterfeit money, simulation firearms, ballistic vests and other law enforcement related items," says the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.The Sheriff's Department also shared CCTV footage of the teenager impersonating a police officer. You can watch it below:The suspect, who is on probation, was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.Click for more trending news