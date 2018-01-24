12 Camels Disqualified From Beauty Contest For Using Botox

"They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips and even the jaw."

Camels at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival (AFP Photo)

Their lips could give many beauty bloggers a run for their money, but it's these lips that unfortunately led to their disqualification. We're talking about the 12 camels that were disqualified from an annual beauty contest in Saudi Arabia for Botox use. The animals were rejected from the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival for receiving Botox - used in cosmetic surgeries to remove wrinkles - and violating the contest's strict rules, report the Daily Mail.

"They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips and even the jaw," said Ali Al Mazrouei, the son of a top Emirati breeder, to The National. "It makes the head more inflated so when the camel comes it's like, 'Oh look at how big is that head is. It has big lips, a big nose'."

The beauty contest is part of a month-long festival being held outside Riyadh. Aside from the beauty contest there are awards for camel racing, obedience training, camel hair art and the best photographs of camels.
 
camel botox

Photo Credit: AFP

The cash prizes for the festival total up to whopping 213 million riyals - or $57 million - so it is not surprising that some camel owners tried to cheat.

According to Newshub, the contest handbook states that 'Camels that are found with drugs in the lips, shaved, dyed in any parts of the body, or with changes from natural form are not allowed'.

The news of 12 camels being disqualified, meanwhile, has amused many netizens, including Chrissy Teigen
 

