12 Camels Disqualified From Beauty Contest For Using Botox

"They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips and even the jaw," said Ali Al Mazrouei, the son of a top Emirati breeder, to The National. "It makes the head more inflated so when the camel comes it's like, 'Oh look at how big is that head is. It has big lips, a big nose'."
The beauty contest is part of a month-long festival being held outside Riyadh. Aside from the beauty contest there are awards for camel racing, obedience training, camel hair art and the best photographs of camels.
The cash prizes for the festival total up to whopping 213 million riyals - or $57 million - so it is not surprising that some camel owners tried to cheat.
CommentsNewshub, the contest handbook states that 'Camels that are found with drugs in the lips, shaved, dyed in any parts of the body, or with changes from natural form are not allowed'.
The news of 12 camels being disqualified, meanwhile, has amused many netizens, including Chrissy Teigen
that lip filler tho pic.twitter.com/WvXFqE6rRG- christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2018
Why study when I can go on twitter and find out why camels get kicked out of a beauty pageant for using botox- Jasmine (@jasmineeemartin) January 23, 2018
2018: The year I learnt that there are people out there who inject their camels with botox so that their pets can win a beauty contest for camels. https://t.co/9v36WNKsCV- Amit Kamath (@jestalt) January 23, 2018
