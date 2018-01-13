11-Year-Old Aspiring Journalist Gets This Reply From Favourite Newspaper

"I couldn't love this more!" says a Twitter user

Offbeat | | Updated: January 13, 2018 15:41 IST
She hopes to make a career in journalism and work for The Washington Post one day.

A little girl's dream of becoming a journalist one day just a got big thumbs up from her favourite news publication.

Liam Stack, a reporter for New York Times, recently posted two tweets about his cousin's 11-year-old daughter who hopes to make a career in journalism and work for The Washington Post some day. The news publication not only acknowledged the tweet but also had the most wonderful response for her.

In his tweet, Mr Stack mentions how the little girl has been a loyal reader of The Washington Post after she downloaded the app two years ago. "When people ask what she wants to be when she grows up, my cousin said her 11 year daughter tells them she wants to study journalism and work for The Washington Post," he says on Twitter.
 
The tweet reached the folks at The Washington Post who invited the 11-year-old to visit their office.
 
"We're all very excited to work for her someday," we'd like to reiterate their message.

The tweet has won major love on Twitter with over 4,000 'likes' and more than 500 retweets.
 

