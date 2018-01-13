11-Year-Old Aspiring Journalist Gets This Reply From Favourite Newspaper

She hopes to make a career in journalism and work for The Washington Post one day.

Today I learned that my cousin's 11 year old daughter somehow downloaded The Washington Post app - without my cousin's knowledge - at the age of 9 and has been a loyal reader for the last two years. - Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 11, 2018

When people ask what she wants to be when she grows up, my cousin said her 11 year daughter tells them she wants to study journalism and work for The Washington Post. It is apparently the most specific answer in her class. - Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 11, 2018

Please tell her that she has an open invite to spend a day with us. (And that @PostBaron keeps a jar of peanut M&MS in his office.)



We're all very excited to work for her someday.- Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 11, 2018

Work *for* her. - InkSpot Editing (@InkSpotEditing) January 11, 2018

I couldn't love this more! - Chrissie (@TeamMightyMikey) January 11, 2018

Class. Class act right there. - Kara Casanova (@casanova_kara) January 12, 2018

The best part of this response is "work for" rather than "work with." Just proves she's already a boss #girlpower#DreamBig#GirlBoss - Just Tiffany (@jabbrjaw30) January 12, 2018