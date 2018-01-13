11-Year-Old Aspiring Journalist Gets This Reply From Favourite Newspaper

Liam Stack, a reporter for New York Times, recently posted two tweets about his cousin's 11-year-old daughter who hopes to make a career in journalism and work for The Washington Post some day. The news publication not only acknowledged the tweet but also had the most wonderful response for her.
In his tweet, Mr Stack mentions how the little girl has been a loyal reader of The Washington Post after she downloaded the app two years ago. "When people ask what she wants to be when she grows up, my cousin said her 11 year daughter tells them she wants to study journalism and work for The Washington Post," he says on Twitter.
Today I learned that my cousin's 11 year old daughter somehow downloaded The Washington Post app - without my cousin's knowledge - at the age of 9 and has been a loyal reader for the last two years.- Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 11, 2018
When people ask what she wants to be when she grows up, my cousin said her 11 year daughter tells them she wants to study journalism and work for The Washington Post. It is apparently the most specific answer in her class.- Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 11, 2018
The tweet reached the folks at The Washington Post who invited the 11-year-old to visit their office.
Please tell her that she has an open invite to spend a day with us. (And that @PostBaron keeps a jar of peanut M&MS in his office.)
"We're all very excited to work for her someday," we'd like to reiterate their message.
The tweet has won major love on Twitter with over 4,000 'likes' and more than 500 retweets.
Work *for* her.- InkSpot Editing (@InkSpotEditing) January 11, 2018
I couldn't love this more!- Chrissie (@TeamMightyMikey) January 11, 2018
Class. Class act right there.- Kara Casanova (@casanova_kara) January 12, 2018
The best part of this response is "work for" rather than "work with." Just proves she's already a boss #girlpower#DreamBig#GirlBoss- Just Tiffany (@jabbrjaw30) January 12, 2018
