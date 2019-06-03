11-Foot Alligator Breaks Into Home Through Window

The alligator managed to shatter the windows, put several holes in the wall, dent the fridge and damage some furniture

Offbeat | | Updated: June 03, 2019 10:09 IST
An alligator broke into a Florida home through some windows.


A late-night intruder at her home woke up a woman on Friday - but it was no ordinary burglar that she found when she went to investigate. Mary Wischhusen, 77, found a huge alligator in the kitchen of her Clearwater, Florida home when she heard a loud crash on the early hours of Friday morning. According to the official City Of Clearwater Twitter account, the alligator had managed to break into her home through some low window in the kitchen.

"I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there," Ms Wischhusen recalled to Spectrum News.

"He was just lying there. It's like he made it all the way through the kitchen and he thought he was so smart," she said.

Ms Wischhusen then went back to her bedroom after finding the reptile and called 911. A trapper was then sent to her home to remove the alligator, that had by then managed to shatter the windows, put several holes in the wall, dent the fridge, damage some furniture, and raid Ms Wischhusen's wine collection, reports Spectrum News.

A video of the incident was shared by Clearwater Police Department. Watch it below:

The gator will be taken to a private alligator farm in Fort Meade, Florida.

