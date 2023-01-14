Video: Students Get Trapped Inside Lift In UP. How They Were Saved

A dozen students were rescued from a stuck lift in Noida.

Around a dozen students in Greater Noida were stuck in a lift between two floors for half an hour before being rescued by the maintenance department who opened the lift and pulled them out.

In the 6th incident of elevator failure in as many months in Noida, more than a dozen students were taking the elevator down at SL Tower in Greater Noida when suddenly the elevator malfunctioned, causing it to become stuck between two floors. A bystander, Virendra Singh, said that the students had a holiday, and when too many students boarded the lift, it stopped working.

Upon receiving this information, local police rushed to the spot, and called the maintenance department. The electrician of the maintenance department arrived and helped rescue the students one by one. During this process, students were trapped in the lift for around 30 minutes.

In recent months in Greater Noida, there have been multiple incidents of people getting trapped in malfunctioning lifts, which is often blamed on lack of regular lift maintenance. This has led to a demand that lifts should be regularly serviced and kept safe.