Video: Pet Dog Bites Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Society

The security guard tried to push the dog away but couldn't.

A shocking video that has surfaced on social media shows a pet dog attacking the security guard of a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. It was captured on CCTV camera installed in the building. It shows the dog charging towards the guard as soon as it comes out of a house. The incident took place in Greater Noida's Unitech Horizon society, located in Sector PI 2. It is the latest case of dog bite that have been reported from different housing societies in Noida and Greater Noida.

The guard is seen picking up the stick and putting it up as a barrier between himself and the dog but the Alsatian grabs his right hand in its mouth. The canine then bites the left hand of the guard who is seen rushing away.

A girl who also came out of the house tries to control the dog by grabbing its leash. The dog owner then comes out of the house, takes the security guard's stick and beats the dog.

She is also seen helping the security guard, checking the wound on his right hand. She gives instructions to the girl holding the dog as the security guard is seen writhing in pain.

The latest attack comes weeks after a seven-month-old child was mauled by a stray dog inside a group housing society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 last month. The parents of the child work as labourers and were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept their child near them.

The child was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby.