UP Trade Fair, MotoGP: Noida Police Revises Advisory For Goods Carriers

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday revised the traffic advisory on movement of goods carriers on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida till September 25, according to an official statement.

While the earlier advisory had banned the movement of goods carriers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, the revised advisory stated that the no-entry order would be enforced from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm from Friday to Monday.

However, police made it clear that the restrictions will not apply to vehicles carrying essential items like milk, vegetables and medicines, etc.

The traffic advisory was issued in view of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) and the MotoGP race being held in Greater Noida till September 25.

In the statement issued in the early hours of Friday, police said, "The no-entry order issued earlier has been amended for the purpose of Trade Show-2023 from September 21 to 25 and MotoGP event from September 22 to 24. Now, from September 22 to 25, the no entry (order) would be enforced from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm." The order applies to heavy, medium and light categories of goods carriers.

Violation of this order will be punishable under Section 32 of the Police Act 1861, police said.

In view of the two international events and expected rush of visitors, police earlier asked goods carriers and heavy vehicles entering the district via Yamuna Expressway to instead take the National Highway 24 or 9.

Such vehicles and DTC buses entering Noida via DND and Kalindi Kunj were instructed to take the route from Mayur Vihar, Kondli and Jhandupura to travel to their destination.

The traffic police suggested commuters to use Mappls Map, My India app or Google Maps to avoid inconvenience or use its helpline number 9971009001 for any queries.

