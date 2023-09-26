UP Man, Ex-Wife Found Dead At Noida House

The man lived here in Noida while his former wife in Meerut, said police (Representational)

A formerly married couple allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison in their house in Noida on Monday, police said.

Their bodies were found by their family members at their house in Sector 122, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies, Mr Chander said.

"A suicide note was found from the spot and a bottle of poisonous substance was also recovered, suggesting that the couple consumed it to kill themselves," the DCP said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

They were from Meerut. The man lived here in Noida while his former wife in Meerut, the DCP added.

