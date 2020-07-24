Two Men Rape 14-Year-Old After Drugging Her In Greater Noida: Police

Search is on for the accused, both aged around 20, the police said. (Representational)

Two men allegedly drugged and raped a teenager in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, the police said today.

The incident took place on Thursday around 8 pm when the 14-year-old girl was returning home after delivering milk at a house nearby, the police said.

"The accused, both aged around 20, caught her on an isolated stretch in a lane near her home. They drugged the girl rendering her unconscious before forcing themselves on her," a police official said.

The girl's parents approached the police this morning with a complaint and a case under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) was lodged against the accused, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

The accused have also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and search is on to arrest them, Mr Pandey added.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and further probe is underway, the police said.