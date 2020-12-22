Teen, Beaten Up By Two Men Over Bike, Cart Collision, Dies: Noida Police

FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said (Representational)

A student of class 8, who worked as a vegetable vendor to help his family, was beaten to death by two men in a case of road rage in Noida, police officials said on Tuesday. The boy was 15 years old.

The teenager was beaten up on Friday night after which he was hospitalised, first in Noida and then in Delhi, where he died on Sunday, the police said.

The two accused, identified as Likhit Raghav and Ashish Singh, were arrested on Monday, Central Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

"An argument broke out between the two accused and the boy after their motorcycle and his vegetable cart collided on the road," he said.

"The two sides had come to blows after which the boy was admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Noida and later referred to Delhi for treatment. We subsequently got to know that the boy died at the hospital in Delhi," Mr Chander said.

The officer said an FIR was lodged in the case on Friday and the two accused have been arrested.

After the boy's death, new charges are being added to the FIR and further proceedings are being carried out, Mr Chander said.

The FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult, and others, said officials.

The two have also been charged under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which draws a punishment of 10 years for an offence against a member of either community, the officials added.

