Student Shoots Friend On University Campus Near Noida, Later Kills Self

A third-year Sociology student allegedly shot himself dead after shooting his friend today after a dispute with her at a university campus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the police.

The incident occurred on the campus of Shiv Nadar University in Noida when Anuj, a third-year Sociology student, argued with his friend outside the dining hall on the university campus, the police added.

The student hugged his friend before pulling out a gun and shooting her. The woman was rushed to a hospital and was declared dead, a police official said.

After shooting his friend, Anuj went to a room in the boy's hostel and shot himself dead. Anuj and the woman were good friends and were having a dispute for some time, a senior police official said.

The police have started an investigation, and necessary action will be taken, the senior cop added.





