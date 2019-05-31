Samajwadi Party Leader Shot Dead In Greater Noida

Police said the killing appears to be a result of personal enmity (Representational)

A Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his home in Greater Noida's Dadri area Friday, police said.

Ramtek Kataria was the president of the SP's Dadri assembly segment. The police have ruled out any political conspiracy in his death.

"The incident took place near his home on Jarcha road in Dadri around 12.30 pm. Around four unidentified men arrived in a car and fled after pumping five bullets in his body. Kataria was rushed to a hospital but did not survive," a police official said.

SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar Vaibhav Krishna said his killing appears to be a result of personal enmity with extended family.

"Initial findings indicate that the killing is a result of personal rivalry between Kataria and one his brothers in the extended family. Prima facie, there appears no political conspiracy, or rivalry in this case," Mr Krishna said.

An FIR was in the process of being registered based on a complaint by Ramtek Kataria's family and an investigation has been taken up, he said.

According to police officials, the rivalry between the two factions had been brewing for long and at times reached the police also, with FIRs and counter-FIRs being registered.

An FIR was registered against the other party in 2018 based on a complaint from Ramtek Kataria's mother. In January this year, a dead body was found on railway tracks in Aligarh, after which the other side had accused Ramtek Kataria and an FIR was filed against him. In both the cases, the accusations had turned out to be false after probe," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Another SP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district was shot dead on Friday. Lalji Yadav was in his car when three unidentified assailants intercepted his vehicle and pumped at least five bullets in his body. He died on way to the hospital, according to the police.