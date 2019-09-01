Rape Complaint Filed Against School Guards By Colleague In Noida: Cops

The police said they have verified the accusations and will soon make the arrests. (File)

Two security guards at a private school in Sector 39 of Noida allegedly gang-raped a female guard of the same institution and made a video of the incident.

"A woman had filed a complaint in Sector 39 police station yesterday. She accused two of her fellow security guards of gang-raping her and making a video of the incident," Circle Officer (CO) Swetabh Pandey told ANI.

"We have verified the accusations and will soon make the arrests," Mr Pandey said.

Further investigations are on in the case.

