Policeman Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into His Car In Noida

The policeman was driving to Ghaziabad, late on Sunday. (Representational)

A sub inspector was killed in Greater Noida today, after a vehicle crashed into his car late on Sunday police said.

Hariraj Singh, in-charge of the Atta Police Post in Sector 20 police, was on his way to Ghaziabad.

"An unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into Hariraj Singh's car on the Chaar Moorti-Tigri road," a police spokesperson said. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, where he died.

Police have filed a case against the driver of the identified vehicle. No arrests have been made yet.

The policeman was cremated at the martyr's memorial at the Gautam Buddh Nagar police lines. Police officials including Senior Superintendent paid tribute to cop.