Over 200 Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society

Representational Image

Over 200 residents of a Noida society fell sick after allegedly consuming contaminated water on Monday. The residents of Supertech Eco Village 2, mostly children, said they experienced symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

"My son came from a coaching institute and complained of ill health. He vomited twice in the institute. After a while, my younger son, who is aged 8, started complaining of ill health," a resident of the society, which reportedly has more than 50 towers, said.

"I also came back from the office at 9 pm and felt nauseous around 11 pm. All this is happening due to contamination of water," he claimed.

Another resident said that since Sunday night, children fell sick with symptoms of vomiting and dysentery. They also complained of stomach ache, he said.

"We thought the children must have eaten something outside and this is happening because of that. But when we talked to the people of the society, this number started increasing," he said.

He said the complaints started after a society water tank was cleaned two days ago.

Officials have begun a probe into the incident.