On Gandhi Jayanti, Noida To Get Gigantic Charkha Made Of Plastic Waste

A 1,650-kg charkha (spinning wheel), made out of plastic waste, will be inaugurated on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in Noida, officials said

The charkha, which symbolises Mahatma Gandhi's vision of self-reliance, is being touted to be the biggest yet made using plastic waste.

Around 1,250 kg of plastic waste has been used to create the charkha, which has been installed in Noida. It will be inaugurated on Tuesday MP Mahesh Sharma.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the effort is about raising awareness among the people for proper disposal of plastic too.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for bringing an end to single-use plastic. Noida is making an effort to ensure that. We are running a campaign from September 11 till October 27 to ensure voluntary plastic collection from citizens," she added.

The ''charkha'' that has been made now has ensured disposal of 1,250 kg of plastic waste, she said.

