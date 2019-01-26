On Day One, Over 11,000 Passengers For Noida-Greater Noida Metro Line

Aqua Line was inaugurated on Friday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which opened to public on Saturday, saw a total of 11,625 passengers on day one, with officials expecting a major surge on Monday. The metro rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, was inaugurated on Friday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Total ridership on the metro line stood at 11,625, with the highest number of passengers boarding from Pari Chowk and Depot Stations (also the terminus station at one end) in Greater Noida," Noida Metro Rail Corporation Executive Director PD Upadhyay said.

"Overall 266 smart cards and 11,440 QR-coded paper tickets were purchased by the passengers on day one," he added. The sales of cards and tickets fetched the NMRC Rs 3.60 lakh.

The metro card, built in line with centre's initiative of national common mobility card, which could be used for NMRC-run city buses, parkings and online shopping, is being sold for Rs 100, he said.

The metro will run on Sunday from 8 am to 10 pm, while its full-fledged service from 6 am to 10 pm would begin Monday onwards, according to NMRC.