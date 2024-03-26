Noida Residents' 'No Registry, No Vote' Campaign To Get Ownership Of Flats

'No registry, no vote' posters have come up in several residential complexes

As political parties launch their campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, thousands of residents in Noida and the adjoining Greater Noida have launched a campaign of their own, declaring that they will not cast votes unless the local authority ensures registry of flats they bought with their hard-earned money.

Posters with 'No Registry, No Vote' written on them have come up on the gates and walls of several apartment complexes. Some of the posters also mention local BJP MP and former Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Among the residential complexes where the protests have gained steam are Gardenia Glory in Sector 46, Noida, Futec Gateway in Sector 75, and Himalayan Pride, Nirala Greens and Nirala Global in Greater Noida West.

Abhishek Srivastava, a resident, said the registry of flats in one of the towers in the apartment complex he lives in has been pending for two years now. "We are tired of making rounds of the builder's office," he said.

Rakesh Ruhela, an elderly resident, said the builder and local development authority were not helping them. "We urge the government to ensure our registry and give us ownership of our flats," he said.

The protests have yielded some results. The builder of Nirala Greens, it is learnt, has now deposited 25 per cent of the dues to the authority, but the residents' fight is far from over.

One of the protesting residents at Gardenia Glory said, "Everyone is batting for the builder. No one is supporting us. We are living here as unauthorised residents."

The residents alleged that despite getting their flats a decade ago, they are still waiting for ownership rights. They said they made the full payment years back.

Officials in the local development authority declined to comment on the matter.