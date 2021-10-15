Noida Records COVID-19 Death After Four Months, Total Deaths At 467

A 67-year-old Covid +ve woman, a resident of Noida, died on Tuesday night (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a gap of four months, taking the district's total deaths due to Coronavirus to 467, according to official figures.

Officials said a 67-year-old woman, a resident of Noida, died late on Tuesday night after she tested positive for COVID-19. The district had last witnessed a death due to COVID-19 on June 13 this year.

Her husband has also been found positive for the infection and is undergoing treatment at home, the officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is adjoining Delhi, currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19, according to state government's data issued on Thursday.

The district has so far recorded 63,335 cases of COVID-19 infection, of whom 62,852 patients have recovered, while 467 died, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far administered 26,17,056 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 17,46,369 first doses, according to official figures.

So far 2,73,896 vaccines have been administered to people above the age of 60 years in the district, it showed.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)