'Came From Mars?': Man Takes Uber Auto For Rs 62, Gets Rs 7.66 Crore Bill

The customer shows his over Rs 7 crore Uber bill

An Uber customer in Noida was left stunned when he received a bill worth crores after a seemingly routine auto ride. In the early hours of Friday, Deepak Tenguriya booked an auto ride through Uber India, expecting a fare of just Rs 62.

However, after Mr Deepak reached his location, he received a hefty bill of Rs 7.66 crore on his app, even without the driver ending the ride.

The incident came to light after Mr Deepak's friend Ashish Mishra on Friday shared a clip of X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the two can be heard discussing the huge bill that Mr Deepak has received.

The now-viral clip opens to show Mr Deepak repeating the amount mentioned in the Uber bill. When Mr Ashish asked him “How much is your bill worth, show”, Mr Deepak said, “Rs 7,66,83,762.”

As he flashed his phone screen on the camera, we could see that Mr Deepak was charged Rs 1,67,74,647 as “Trip fare”.

While his waiting time cost was Rs 5,99,09189, Rs 75 was deducted as a promotion cost.

In the video, Mr Deepak can be heard stating that the bill should not include any waiting charges since the driver did not have to wait for him.

A voice behind the camera can be then heard inquiring about the inclusion of GST charges in the bill. Mr Deepak promptly denied that any GST charges were included.

Next, Mr Deepak can be heard joking that he has never counted these many zeros before in one go.

Adding to his comments, Mr Ashish said, “Even if you had booked Chandrayaan, then that ride also wouldn't have cost you this much.”

Sharing the clip, Mr Ashish wrote, “Early in the morning @Uber_India made @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking the Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been cancelled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for Rs 62.”

Soon after the post went viral, the official X page of Uber India Customer Support issued an apology and claimed that they were looking into the matter.

It wrote, “Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us some time while we are looking into this issue for you. We will get back to you with an update.”

