5 Hospitalised After Lift Falls From 8th Floor In Noida Building

Nine people were injured after a lift in a Noida high-rise building fell unexpectedly, authorities said. The lift in Noida Sector 125's River Side Tower crashed from the 8th floor injuring all nine occupants.

Five people out of the nine sustained injuries on their arms and legs. They were immediately hospitalised and their condition is now stable.

The occupants have been identified as Yashu Sharma, Abhishek Gupta, Abhishek Pandit, Rajat Sharma, Sagar, Shubham Bhardwaj, Abhijeet, Saurabh, Piyush Kumar.