Watch: Noida Residents Blow Conch Shells, Clap For Healthcare Workers

All the Noida residents followed social distancing while applauding the workers, videos show

A thundering round of applause filled the air in a Noida apartment complex today as healthcare workers came for a door to door survey amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Bells rang and conch shells were blowed as residents of the high-rise tower came down and applauded the workers for their service. Many applauded and clapped from their balconies. The incident happened in Supertech Ecociti in Noida's Sector 137 in Uttar Pradesh.

All the residents followed social distancing, videos show, and stood apart from one another as they praised the workers who have been at the frontline in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 300 lives in the country.

The residents seem to have taken cue from the Janata curfew when plates were banged, and people clapped for the doctors and healthcare workers who are risking their lives to save thousands of others. However, the gesture of applauding coronavirus warriors defeated the purpose of social distancing when people started assembling on roads and even taking out processions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged people across India to switch off their lights and hold candles, lamps and mobile flashlights at 9 pm on April 5 for 9 minutes in a nationwide show of solidarity, to fight the darkness of coronavirus.

The country has been under total lockdown since March 24 which was today extended by PM Modi till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

India has 10,815 active cases including 353 deaths. Uttar Pradesh has the seventh highest coronavirus cases in the country with 558.

Over 19 lakh cases have been reported worldwide with over 1,20,000 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak that originated in China's Wuhan in December last year.