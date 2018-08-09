Waving A Gun, Noida Man Asked For Free Food. He Had To Pay For It

The accused would threaten the restaurant with a gun or sometimes a dagger. (Representational)

The old saying claims there is no such thing as a free lunch but a 25-year-old man in Noida evidently did not get the memo, taking out weapons in restaurants to avoid paying for meals.

The accused, identified as Rahul, a resident of Agahpur village in sector 41 in Noida, was arrested yesterday, the police said.

A complaint was made at the Sector 49 police station in Noida against Rahul by a fast food outlet, popular for its rolls.

"For past several days, Rahul would barge into my food outlet, threaten the employees there and take away food," the complainant said, according to the first information report or FIR.

Station House Officer of Sector 49 police station Anita Chauhan said acting on the complaint, they have arrested Rahul.

"Sometimes he would brandish dagger inside food outlets, other times a pistol to get the food," she said, adding that often he would be accompanied by his friends.

He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Arms Act, the police officer said.

She added that the accused has been sent to judicial custody and faces a jail term of up to seven years.

Rahul has been charged in the past on the charges of robbery and attempt to murder, the police said.



