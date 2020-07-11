Child Found Crying Next To Bodies Of A Couple At Their Noida Home: Police

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

A couple was found dead at their rented house in Sector 51 of Hoshiyarpur area of Noida in Uttar Pradesh today.

According to the police, a resident of the area informed the cops about a child crying inside the house. He said the occupants of the house were not responding, after which the police reached the spot and broke open the door.

The police found an eight-month-old child sitting next to the two dead bodies.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ranvijay Singh said: "Initially, it seems like suicide but our team did not recover any suicide note from the spot. On enquiry, it was revealed that the couple belonging to Bihar had shifted on July 7 at the rented house."

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the child has been shifted to a hospital for medical check-up," Mr Singh said.

The family of the couple and the local police station in Bihar have been informed, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

