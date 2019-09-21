Noida Bus Driver Gets Challan For 'Not Wearing Helmet', Fined

A bus driver in Noida was fined Rs. 500 for allegedly "not wearing a helmet".

Nirankar Singh said the online challan was made on September 11 and one of his employees checked it on Friday. Mr Singh said he would be contesting the penalty in court if needed.

The city-based transporter said his son looks after the transport business and they have about 40 to 50 buses, which are engaged with schools and private companies in Noida and Greater Noida.

"My concern is that such a mistake reflects poorly on the Transport Department," Mr Singh told PTI. "It raises questions on the working of such a responsible department and makes people wonder about the authenticity of other hundreds of challans being issued daily."

"I will be taking up the matter with officials concerned and will approach the court of law if the need be," he added.

Officials, meanwhile, said the matter was being looked into and an error, if any, would be rectified.

"The challan was issued by an official of the Transport Department and not the Noida traffic police," the official added.

The same bus, according to officials, had been earlier penalised four times for seat-belt violation.

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said.

The challan was issued under provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act. Transporters in the National Capital Region had went on a strike on Thursday to protest the high rates of penalties under the amended law.

