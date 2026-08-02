Noida Boy, 4, Dies After Falling Into Water Tank

A four-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into a water tank near a cluster of shanties in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday near Parthala Roundabout in Sector 123 under Sector 113 police station limits, they said, adding that a case has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway.

According to the police, the child was originally from Sitapur district and was living with his family in the shanties at Sector 123. His father works as a labourer in Noida.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the child to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family, which later performed the last rites.

In a similar incident on July 25, a four-year-old boy drowned after falling into an open water tank near a cluster of shanties in Noida's Sector 63A. The child had gone missing while playing outside his home and was found in the tank after a search by family members and neighbours. Police had then registered a case and initiated legal proceedings.

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