News Portal 'Editor' Arrested For Sexual Harassment, Extortion In Noida

A man claiming to be editor of a local news portal has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and trying to extort a woman, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, who lived at Haldoni village in Greater Noida, was held near a shopping mall in Noida on Wednesday, Sector 20 police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said, adding that the woman works at a placement agency.

"An FIR was lodged in the case after a complaint from the woman, who alleged harassment by the accused over phone in the form of obscene text messages. He also demanded money from the woman in order to stop harassing her," Kumar told PTI.

The police official said the accused, around 30-year-old, claims to be editor of a news portal and YouTube channel.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354A (sexual harassment), 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, police said.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police added.

