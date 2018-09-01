Men Tasked To Refill ATMs In Noida Stole 1.16 Crore, Say Police

A Noida-based filed the complaint against its employees. (Representational)

The Noida Police on Saturday registered a case against some employees of a cash replenishing firm for allegedly swindling Rs 1.16 crore.

The money was stolen over a period of two months by the accused who were responsible for refilling cash in the ATMs of the city, the police said.

The private firm-- Logicash Private Solutions on Friday filed a complaint with the Noida Sector 24 police station suspecting complicity of some of its employees in the episode, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Pant said.

The matter came to light reportedly during an internal audit at the firm which found that the amount being transferred to the ATMs was less than what was authorised.

Advertisement

Mr Pant said the firm refills cash in ATMs of almost all banks including international ones in Noida, Delhi and Gurgaon.

Circle Officer, Noida City said three of the firm's employees who were custodian of the cash were suspected to be involved in the matter.

"An FIR has been registered and a probe has been initiated. Evidence is being collected and the facts will be brought to light along with the recovery of the money," he said.