Man Found Hanging At Home Near Delhi, Wife Lay Unconscious With Wrist Cut

Sensing that the woman was alive, she was rushed to a hospital, police said (Representational)

A 30-year-old man's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Greater Noida's Gaur City township, while his wife was lying unconscious with her wrist slit, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, a day after the couple, both working professionals, had a fight and the woman left for her parents' home, police said.

Sunny Sinha, a native of Himachal Pradesh, and Priyanka, 28, who is from Bihar, got married two years ago and were working with Samsung and TCS, respectively, a police official said.

It is still not clear when the woman returned home and how the event unfolded, the official said.

"We got a call around 9 pm on Monday from a colleague of Sinha alerting us about the situation. When the police reached the house, the woman was found lying in a pool of blood while the man''s body was hanging from a ceiling fan," the official said.

"Sensing that the woman was alive, she was rushed to a hospital. She was later referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she is under treatment now. The man's body has been sent for autopsy," he added.

The police said a bitter relationship between the two is suspected to have driven the husband to taking the extreme step but they are awaiting the woman to regain consciousness for her statement on the matter.

No complaint has been made with the police so far by anyone, it added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.