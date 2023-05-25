Man Found Dead In Park In Noida, Police Suspect Death By Suicide

Prima facie there is no visible injury on the body, police said. (representational)

A man's body was found hanging from a tree in a greenbelt area in Noida Thursday morning, with the police prima facie suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said.

The body of the man, who appears to be in early 20s, was spotted by locals around 7.30 am in the park near Sector 96, under Sector 39 police station limits, they said.

"On the information, the police reached the spot and in the presence of the forensic team, the body was taken down and the spot secured with a yellow tape. Prima facie there is no visible injury on the body, it seems to be a case of suicide," a police spokesperson said.

Initial probe led the police to identifying the victim as a resident of Sadarpur colony in Sector 45, the official said, adding the family has been contacted.

Post-mortem proceedings are being carried out and investigation is on to ascertain the facts in the case, the police said.

