Man, Father Arrested For Assaulting Wife, Her Family In Noida Apartment

A private firm employee and his elderly father were Friday arrested for assaulting his wife and her family inside their apartment in a high-rise Noida society allegedly over dowry demands, police said.

The brother of the accused man has also been charged but is on the run since the assault that took place inside the 14th-floor Cleo County flat under Phase 3 Police Station limits on Thursday, officials said.

CCTV footage from inside the house has also surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the woman's father-in-law and her husband attacking her, her sister, her brother, and her mother.

The video also showed a young boy inside the same room witnessing the violence.

“On the basis of a complaint by the woman, an FIR has been lodged and the husband along with his father has been arrested.

The husband's brother is at large and efforts are on to arrest him,” Phase 3 Police Station in-charge Vijay Kumar told PTI. “Further investigation into the allegations is underway." In her complaint, Smiti Kashyap, 36, said she and Vivek Kumar, 40, had got married in 2018, but ever since she was being pressured for dowry and property by her husband and in-laws.

“My husband and my father-in-law also hurled taunts at me all the time,” Ms Kashyap alleged.

“My elder sister, elder brother and our mother had come to my house and today (August 11) during talks my husband and father-in-law launched an attack, assaulting all of us,” she alleged.

Ms Kashyap claimed that on July 17 too, her husband and his brother Vikas had tried to smother her and the marks of the assault were still visible on her neck, according to the FIR.

On the basis of the allegations, Ms Kashyap's husband, father-in-law, and brother-in-law have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 498A (harassment of women over unlawful demands), police said.

Charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 have also been invoked in the case, police added.

