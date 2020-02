Investigation is underway, cops said (Representational)

A man from Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly sharing an offensive Facebook post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused has been identified as Chand Qureshi.

A complaint against Cand Qureshi was filed by some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

The police are investigating the matter. More details in this regard are awaited.