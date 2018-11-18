Man Arrested For Allegedly Posting Wife's Phone Number On Porn Site

The man also sent obscene pictures to his wife, from whom he was living separate. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man, accused of sending obscene pictures and messages to his wife and posting her phone number on porn websites, was arrested in Noida on Sunday, police said.

Police have looked at screenshots from the woman's phone. They took away two phones belonging to the man and concluded that one of the SIM cards was used to send the messages.

The couple got married in 2011 but had been staying separately since 10 months, police said. The man had been on the run since his wife filed a complaint against him and was arrested by the police after a tip-off.