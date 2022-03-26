Man Accused Of Kidnapping Child Tied To Tree, Beaten To Death In UP Village

The accused, Nanku, was tied to a tree and beaten with sticks.

A man accused of kidnapping a child was tied to a tree and thrashed mercilessly resulting in his death, in a village in Uttar Pradesh. One person has been arrested while search teams have been formed to arrest the others involved in the crime, the police said today.

According to police officials, the accused entered the house of Naresh in Kanarsi village of ​​Greater Noida at 11 pm on Thursday. The house members woke up when the 5-month-old started crying as he was being allegedly taken away by the accused.

The accused was caught by villagers after a brief chase and then tied to a tree and beaten mercilessly with sticks before he was handed over to the police.

The accused later died during treatment on Friday morning, police officials said.

"The accused has been identified as Nanku, a resident of Dondra village in Nepal. Police took Nanku to Kotwali and he was treated at the primary health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital. Nanku died on the way to the hospital," Additional DCP Vishal Pandey said.

The younger brother of the dead, Panchram, has filed a murder case against Naresh and his relatives and villagers. The police arrested Naresh and produced him in the court and sent him to jail.

Police say that after investigating the matter, all the accused will be arrested soon.