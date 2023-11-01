Law Student Sexually Harasses Classmate At Her Noida Flat, Arrested: Cops

The police said efforts are on to trace the other accused in the case.

A first-year LLB student was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting his classmate after barging into her house in a Noida housing society with his associates, officials said.

The incident took place in the housing society in Sector 137, under Sector 142 police station limits, on Monday, a day after an argument broke out between them, the police said.

Both the key accused and the complainant study in the same college in Noida, Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Central Noida) Hridhesh Katheria said.

"An FIR was lodged at the local police station after a written complaint. The accused studies in the same class as the complainant. On October 29, the accused misbehaved with her and in the morning the next day, he reached her house in the society along with his associates where they argued with, and assaulted her," Mr Katheria said.

"The key accused, who has been identified as Tanvir Ahmed, was arrested today and has been produced before a local court," the officer said.

Besides Ahmed, around 10 people, some of them unidentified, have been charged by the police, who said efforts are on to arrest them as well. Ahmed lives in Delhi's Kalkaji Extension.

The FIR in the case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (sexual harassment), 147, 149 (both related to rioting), 323 (assault), 504 (provocation for breach of peace), 452 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

