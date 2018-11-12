4 Criminals Arrested, Pistols And Car Seized After An Encounter In Noida

Four pistols and live cartridges were found on criminals during encounter in Noida

The police in Noida arrested four criminals, on the wanted list, after an encounter in sector 15, on Sunday night. The police were looking for them in connection with at least 15 cases including forgery, kidnapping, murder and extortion.

The leader of the gang has been identified as one Sagar, who was caught after a bullet hit his leg while trying to flee.

The police have found four pistols and many rounds of live cartridges on them. The car in which the criminals tried to flee has also been seized, said the police.

Four months ago, in Noida's sector 15, the police arrested three men in a late night encounter and another three apparently fled. "We had information of criminals trying to escape in a car. A police team was on vigil at the checkpost. A car with six men inside approached the barricade and when we tried to stop them, they tried to escape," said the officer who was waiting with his team at the checkpost.



The driver of the car lost control and hit a tree in the service lane said the police. "Three of them were caught after a shootout and three others escaped," said the police. The three who were caught have been identified as Ram alias Bharat, Sandeep and Raju.

Sources in the police say they are yet to find out if the same gang was involved in the two encounters.

(With inputs from ANI)

For more news from Noida click here