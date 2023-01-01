Gangster Who Faced 35 Cases Shot Dead In Noida By Special Task Force Cops

UP Police Special Task Force shot dead a wanted gangster

A gangster who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest was shot dead in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday.

The gangster, Kapil, was surrounded by the STF operatives during an operation in Greater Noida, the police said in a statement.

However, he did not surrender and started shooting at the STF team, which was supported by policemen from Bisrakh Jalalpur in Greater Noida.

Kapil was shot dead in the encounter that followed.

He faced over 35 cases including of murders and robberies.

Kapil worked as the sharpshooter of another criminal, Yogesh Bhadoda, in western Uttar Pradesh, before joining a new gang run by a criminal, Sunil Rathi.

The UP Police's Special Task Force is a small unit of highly trained personnel who work on dangerous cases. They are equipped with advanced AK-series assault rifles and bulletproof vests.