Female Professor Accuses NRI Friend Of Rape In Noida On Pretext Of Marriage

The incident took place on December 26 2017 when Shubam Verma asked the victim to meet him at a guest house in Noida's Sector 26, on the pretext of marrying her the next day, they said.
"The accused also made an MMS clip, and uploaded it on social media," a police official said.
The woman, who hails from Rajasthan's Sikar district, is a professor at a medical college in Kanpur and was friends with Mr Verma since their college days.
The woman has now been sent for a medical examination. A case has been registered and the police has launched a probe to hunt down the accused.