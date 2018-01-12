Female Professor Accuses NRI Friend Of Rape In Noida On Pretext Of Marriage The woman, who hails from Rajasthan's Sikar district, is a professor at a medical college in Kanpur and was friends with the accused since their college days.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT A professor was allegedly raped by her NRI friend who was visiting India for 15 days (representational) Noida: A female professor has alleged she was raped by her friend, whom she has also accused of filming and uploading the video footage on social media, the police said today.



The incident took place on December 26 2017 when Shubam Verma asked the victim to meet him at a guest house in Noida's Sector 26, on the pretext of marrying her the next day, they said.



"The accused also made an MMS clip, and uploaded it on social media," a police official said.



The woman, who hails from Rajasthan's Sikar district, is a professor at a medical college in Kanpur and was friends with Mr Verma since their college days.



The accused, who is also from Sikar, now works in the United States. He had come to India last month on a 15-day holiday, the official said.



The woman has now been sent for a medical examination. A case has been registered and the police has launched a probe to hunt down the accused.



