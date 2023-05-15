Cop On Duty Assaulted On Road, Uniform Torn, 3 Arrested: Noida Police

The police said the accused persons have been arrested. (Representational)

An on-duty cop was allegedly assaulted by three men in Noida in a suspected case of road rage, with the police arresting the trio, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said the incident took place on Sunday night when the sub-inspector was on his way to work.

"The sub-inspector attached with the Sector 49 police station was in his personal car for official work when the trio, who were travelling in a small pick-up truck, came in front of his vehicle near the Morna Bus Stand," Chander said.

"The trio parked their car in front of the sub-inspector's car on the road. When the SI asked them to remove their car, a hot talk ensued following which the trio assaulted the policeman," he said.

A purported video of the episode also surfaced online, showing the three men thrashing the police officer in the middle of a crowded road, tearing down his uniform shirt.

DCP Chander said the accused persons have been arrested and produced in a local court on Monday after a medical examination and other legal proceedings.

ACP (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the sub-inspector was on his way for work related to a missing person's case when the incident took place.

Those arrested have been identified as Sumit Sharma (26), Himanshu Sharma (24) and Anshu Sharma (20) – all three currently local residents, Verma said.

The police said an FIR has been lodged in the case at the local Sector 39 police station, in whose area the incident took place.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)