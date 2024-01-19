Cancel Your Maldives Trip And Enjoy Free Chole Bhature At This Restaurant

The offer is effective until January 22 and is available only to those in Noida and Ghaziabad.

As tensions escalate between India and Maldives, a restaurant chain in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has found a unique way to express solidarity. The eatery is now offering a complimentary plate of chole bhature to customers who can provide proof of their cancelled Maldives trips or bookings of vacations to Lakshadweep.

In a statement, the restaurant, ‘Mr. Bhatura', wrote, “Stand tall with the taste of patriotism! Mr. Bhatura stands with the spirit of unity.”

“We're extending a hearty welcome to those who've chosen Lakshadweep over Maldives! In case you have booked your trip to Lakshadweep islands and/or cancelled your trip to Maldives, enjoy a free plate of our delectable Chhola Bhaturas on us when you show your tickets along with confirmation emails or messages!” the restaurant said.

Their offer is effective from January 5 to January 22, 2024, and is available only to those in Noida and Ghaziabad. The initiative stems from the #BoycottMaldives movement gaining traction in India. Travellers are opting to cancel their Maldives trips in response to remarks made by Maldivian ministers targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the last two weeks, there has been a noticeable increase in cancellations for hotel bookings and flights to the Maldives. Meanwhile, flight tickets to Lakshadweep's Agatti Islands are in high demand, with bookings sold out until March.

The owner of the restaurant, Vijay Mishra, aims to boost tourism in Lakshadweep through the unique offer. “It's not only about doing business but about showing support to the country and its tourism sector,” reports quoted him as saying. The initiative has already been well-received, with several people in the NCR region enjoying an extra plate of chole bhature.